Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.0% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $448.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $455.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.