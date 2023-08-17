Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. CVS Health accounts for 0.9% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $7.09 on Thursday, reaching $65.63. 22,863,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,059,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

