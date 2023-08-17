Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 5.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in nVent Electric by 6.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 10.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,917,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,749 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in nVent Electric by 26.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVT. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair began coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Scheu acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,474.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,842 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

NVT traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $52.13. 227,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,549. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $56.34. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

