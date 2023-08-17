Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,000. BlackRock makes up about 1.2% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $675.97. 147,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $686.57.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

