Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 700 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.2 %

ADSK stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.19. The company had a trading volume of 453,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,546. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.59 and a 200-day moving average of $205.00. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $234.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.