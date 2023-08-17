Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,003 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $758,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,254,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Qualys Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $148.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.19.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

