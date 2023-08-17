Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 5,003 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2023

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total transaction of $758,454.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,254,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Qualys Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $148.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Qualys

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.