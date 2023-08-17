Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity

PWR opened at $200.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $123.25 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after acquiring an additional 501,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after purchasing an additional 252,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

