QUINT (QUINT) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

QUINT (QUINT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001202 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QUINT has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. QUINT has a market cap of $273.80 million and $59,460.79 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QUINT

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

