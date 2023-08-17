Raymond James Boosts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $65.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $64.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

