Raymond James Lowers Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.47.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$13.78. 2,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.11, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$549.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.41 and a 52-week high of C$17.45.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

