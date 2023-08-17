Raymond James Lowers Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.47.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MI.UN
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.