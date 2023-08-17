Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RJF

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $104.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.52. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.1% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 661.3% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 298,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.6% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.