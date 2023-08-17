Raymond James Weighs in on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEM. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.28.

AEM opened at C$62.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$66.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.52. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$50.51 and a 52-week high of C$82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

