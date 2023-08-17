Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RYAM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $4.40 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 675,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,658. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 3.18. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, SVP Joshua C. Hicks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

