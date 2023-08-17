RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Senior Officer James Francis Kessler Acquires 2,000 Shares

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) Senior Officer James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,600.00.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$76.14. 167,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,848. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$78.25. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of C$65.83 and a 52-week high of C$94.18. The stock has a market cap of C$13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $1.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RB Global from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

