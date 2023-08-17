RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded RB Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. OTR Global upgraded RB Global to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.25.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,400. RB Global has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.16, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Sieger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,411 shares of company stock worth $81,490. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in RB Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

