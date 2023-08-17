Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BRC (BRCC)

BRC (NYSE: BRCC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2023 – BRC had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – BRC had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – BRC had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – BRC had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $10.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/21/2023 – BRC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

6/30/2023 – BRC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

BRCC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $878.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.42. BRC Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BRC by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 99.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 78,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRC by 316.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 88,963 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BRC by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BRC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

