Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TopBuild (BLD)

TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2023 – TopBuild is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2023 – TopBuild had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2023 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $314.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $256.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – TopBuild had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

7/14/2023 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $255.00 to $305.00.

7/13/2023 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $262.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2023 – TopBuild was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/30/2023 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $285.00.

6/28/2023 – TopBuild was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD traded down $16.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $280.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,074. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $307.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total value of $578,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.31, for a total value of $578,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,290.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,278,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,749 shares of company stock worth $3,847,447. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in TopBuild by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,775,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,425,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in TopBuild by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,507,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,703,000 after acquiring an additional 59,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TopBuild by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after acquiring an additional 602,416 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

