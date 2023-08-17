Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ):

8/17/2023 – Mondelez International is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2023 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Mondelez International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/19/2023 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.20. 4,446,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,094,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

