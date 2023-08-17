Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Free Report) fell 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 24,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 212,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Red Pine Exploration Trading Down 9.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.29.

About Red Pine Exploration

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 7,132 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

