ReddCoin (RDD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.11 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $508.97 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00263213 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018986 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000447 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003492 BTC.

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

