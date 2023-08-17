Reed’s (NYSE:REED) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Roth Mkm

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of REED stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,514. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reed’s will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

