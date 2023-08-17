Reed’s (NYSE:REED) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Roth Mkm

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reed’s in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Reed’s
Reed’s Stock Performance
Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reed’s will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reed’s
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.