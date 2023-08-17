Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,045.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $873.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $797.56. 191,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,206. The company has a fifty day moving average of $748.43 and a 200-day moving average of $763.48. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $572.22 and a twelve month high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,429. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

