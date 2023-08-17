Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Regions Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.