Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.