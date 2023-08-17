Regis (RGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Regis to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. Regis has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $56.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Regis during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Regis by 304.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regis during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regis during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Regis by 21.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

