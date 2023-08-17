Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) PT Raised to $4.00 at B. Riley

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $3.75 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $2.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REKR traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. 817,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,973. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 151.28% and a negative net margin of 287.68%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Arctis Global Llc purchased 1,918,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $2,512,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,007,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,944.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,484,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 48,353 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 172.7% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 315,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

