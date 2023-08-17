Relay Token Price Reaches $0.14 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Relay Token token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $236.19 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Relay Token

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

