Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the information services provider's stock.

Remark Trading Down 0.3 %

MARK traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,067. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Remark Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Remark in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Remark during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cannell & Co. acquired a new position in Remark during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

