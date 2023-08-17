Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Down 0.3 %
MARK traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,067. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
