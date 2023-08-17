Rench Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 619 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.8% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE UPS traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $171.02. 1,142,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.17. The company has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

