Rench Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 810 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,319. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.01 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.55.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

