Rench Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,224 shares of company stock worth $11,625,402. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.23. 13,002,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,790,563. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

