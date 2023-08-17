Render Token (RNDR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $548.05 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Render Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00005453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $548.05 million and approximately $27.58 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

