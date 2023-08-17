Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 162.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $401.12 million, a P/E ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

