Request Price Tops $0.0704 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Request has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $70.35 million and $829,972.04 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018467 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014343 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,568.32 or 1.00066488 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07199051 USD and is down -4.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $812,142.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

