Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for EMX Royalty Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for EMX Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EMX Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 128.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. EMX Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $2.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 50.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

