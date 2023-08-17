Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CNA Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNA. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNA Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CNA opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.65. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,215,056.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 17.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CNA Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

