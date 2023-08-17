Research Analysts Set Expectations for Antibe Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Antibe Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Antibe Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.54.

(Get Free Report)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.