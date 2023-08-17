ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of ResMed worth $127,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,053,000 after acquiring an additional 94,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ResMed by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ResMed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $244,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,307,000 after buying an additional 95,143 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $173.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.23 and a 12-month high of $243.52.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Bank of America lowered their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total transaction of $329,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,729 shares in the company, valued at $19,721,536.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total transaction of $329,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,721,536.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,364 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

