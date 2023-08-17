Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 61.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,293,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871,030 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 2.5% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.47% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $105,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,101,000 after buying an additional 15,081,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,882 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,930 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,554,000 after buying an additional 1,894,224 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,271 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.28. 1,766,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,508. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $47.53.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1356 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.