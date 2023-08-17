Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,741 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.1% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $46,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.35. 2,091,456 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.98. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

