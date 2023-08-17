Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $83.64 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,649 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 1.09% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $83,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS MOAT traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.41. 807,916 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.