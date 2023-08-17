Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,366 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,401,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,301. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

