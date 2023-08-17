Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,736 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 1.05% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $35,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,568,960,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $89.27. The company had a trading volume of 220,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,057. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day moving average is $91.88. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $96.58.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

