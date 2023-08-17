Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,896 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $93.32. 9,776,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,183,407. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $103.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.89.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

