Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 25,745 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,745 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,283,216,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $98.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,201. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.47.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

