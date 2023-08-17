Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 3,236 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 0.99% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2,281.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 969,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after acquiring an additional 928,326 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 764,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after acquiring an additional 156,282 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 718,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after acquiring an additional 84,097 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 696,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,696,000 after acquiring an additional 200,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,932 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,432. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.66. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $35.08.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

