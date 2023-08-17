Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 33,522 Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,522 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 7.47% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $21,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 417,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,442,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,506,000.

Get American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.37. 18,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,147. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.