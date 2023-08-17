Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, reports. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE RVP opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Retractable Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Retractable Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Retractable Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

