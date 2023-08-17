Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.26), reports.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.3 %

RVPH stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RVPH. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 123,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 68,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

