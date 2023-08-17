REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

REX American Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE REX opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $641.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.94. REX American Resources has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $38.44.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $212.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,914 shares of company stock valued at $277,207. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in REX American Resources by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

